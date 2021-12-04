Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 236,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $27.71 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $29.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01.

