Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $289,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,317,837,000 after buying an additional 560,665 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,342,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 584,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $308,901,000 after buying an additional 411,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $602.13 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $647.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $572.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. UBS Group raised their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.70.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,820 shares of company stock valued at $84,175,491 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

