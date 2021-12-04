Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.42.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.36 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $16.43.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 445,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 14,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

