Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.31

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.313 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Sabine Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by 1.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.72. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $45.52.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 745.91% and a net margin of 93.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

