Ruler Protocol (RULER) Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ruler Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00059584 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,050.22 or 0.08291186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00064446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00083780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,462.47 or 0.99207339 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ruler Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruler Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.