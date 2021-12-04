Royale Finance (ROYA) Hits One Day Volume of $360,650.00

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 3rd. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $360,650.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0936 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00059947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,033.99 or 0.07923607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00063027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,099.94 or 1.02335265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00079723 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,249,262 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

