Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,125 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($27.76) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RDSB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,187.91 ($28.59).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

RDSB opened at GBX 1,646.60 ($21.51) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,680.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,499.60. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,227 ($16.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23. The firm has a market cap of £187.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.68%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.