Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $61.52.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

