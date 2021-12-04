Royal Bank of Canada Sells 387 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of Veritiv worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTV. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Veritiv by 4,730.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 17.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 14.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Veritiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veritiv stock opened at $127.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.62. Veritiv Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $158.99.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.63 per share, with a total value of $189,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

VRTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

