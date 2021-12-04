Royal Bank of Canada Sells 24,144 Shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,144 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.58% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $681,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDNI opened at $36.02 on Friday. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $35.91 and a 12 month high of $57.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.97.

