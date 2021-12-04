Royal Bank of Canada Lowers The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Price Target to $35.00

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup began coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RMR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Shares of The RMR Group stock opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.42. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.70.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 89.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,701,000. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 73.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 391,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after buying an additional 165,110 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 21.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 740,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,620,000 after buying an additional 132,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,809,000 after buying an additional 95,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.