Royal Bank of Canada Increases National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target to C$111.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTIOF. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of National Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.70.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $74.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.23. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $88.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.12.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.