Royal Bank of Canada Has $733,000 Stock Position in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Franklin Financial Services were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 209.3% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 105,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 71,079 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 76.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Franklin Financial Services by 173.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Franklin Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRAF opened at $33.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.88. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $34.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Franklin Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

