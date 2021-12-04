Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 16.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CTS were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in CTS by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,179,000 after acquiring an additional 41,235 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in CTS by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after acquiring an additional 94,428 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CTS by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 765,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CTS by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,731,000 after acquiring an additional 22,241 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CTS by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CTS alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet cut CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 9,400 shares of CTS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $355,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,018. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTS opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 0.78. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $39.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $122.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.41%.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.