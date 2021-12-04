Royal Bank of Canada Buys 1,898 Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.14% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,862,000 after purchasing an additional 241,864 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 151.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KRMA opened at $33.01 on Friday. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $34.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.15.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.