Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

Ross Stores has decreased its dividend by 55.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Ross Stores has a payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ross Stores to earn $5.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $110.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.85. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ROST. Loop Capital downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

