Roger Dankel Sells 1,500 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.21, for a total transaction of $175,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Roger Dankel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $159,480.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $161,655.00.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $123.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.21. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.61 and a 12-month high of $124.00.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $29,868,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 31.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,707,000 after purchasing an additional 197,340 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 266.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,110,000 after purchasing an additional 191,599 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 811,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,907,000 after purchasing an additional 91,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

