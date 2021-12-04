Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 59,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.79.

ROK opened at $345.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.13 and a 12 month high of $353.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

In related news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total transaction of $141,409.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,066. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

