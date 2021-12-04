Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 85,447 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,171,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,447 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $136,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,294,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,981,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 47,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in DaVita by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,883,000 after purchasing an additional 116,008 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $98.84 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DVA. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen began coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.63.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

