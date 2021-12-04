Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 25,126 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 251,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,126 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $96,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Moderna by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Moderna by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.93.

MRNA stock opened at $306.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $309.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $124.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. Moderna’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total transaction of $2,969,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $6,711,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 426,250 shares of company stock valued at $145,105,835. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

