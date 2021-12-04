Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 742,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $80,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 7.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 335,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,195,000 after buying an additional 24,493 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in AbbVie by 15.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in AbbVie by 7.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 20.8% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 22,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist raised their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.58.

Shares of ABBV opened at $118.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.96. The firm has a market cap of $210.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

