Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 829,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,148 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.31% of Aptiv worth $123,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Aptiv by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.07.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:APTV opened at $162.35 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $119.75 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.08.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.