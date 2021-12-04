Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $100.87 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,673 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $100,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $659.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $634.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $597.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $669.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $645.27.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

