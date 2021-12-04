Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in 3M were worth $90,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.92.

NYSE:MMM opened at $172.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.55. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $163.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $99.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

