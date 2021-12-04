Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 178,737 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,078,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,737 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.57% of Lincoln National worth $74,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,843,000 after acquiring an additional 410,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,584,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,219,000 after acquiring an additional 314,291 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,827,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,668,000 after acquiring an additional 168,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,414,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,737,000 after acquiring an additional 192,932 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

NYSE LNC opened at $65.55 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $44.59 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.83.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

