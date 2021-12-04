RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 2,415 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 370,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $11,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 61,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

STOR opened at $32.86 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.83.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The business had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.70.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

