RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,907 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $25,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,212 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.2% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.08.

NYSE:AVY opened at $205.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.91 and a 200 day moving average of $214.85. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $147.40 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.