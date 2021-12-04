RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,092 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,768 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific stock opened at $240.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $247.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.44 and a 200-day moving average of $222.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

