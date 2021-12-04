Riversedge Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835,693 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,362 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $231.19 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $188.60 and a one year high of $243.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

