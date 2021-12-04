Riversedge Advisors LLC Purchases 4,990 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.8% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 115.0% during the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 18,182 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $260,000. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $2,769,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $154.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.52 and a fifty-two week high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

