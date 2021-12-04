Riversedge Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $359.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

