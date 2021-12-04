Riversedge Advisors LLC Acquires 22,661 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,661 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 9.5% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $27,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021,254 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,655,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,606 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,610,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,257,000 after acquiring an additional 605,613 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,680,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21,417.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,833,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,879 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.31. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.