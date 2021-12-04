Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 206.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,483 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.34% of Ring Energy worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ring Energy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Ring Energy in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ring Energy in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ring Energy in the first quarter worth about $79,000. 23.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on REI. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Ring Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $224.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.39. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $4.16.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 107.77%. Research analysts forecast that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

