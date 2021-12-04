Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

RTMVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 25,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,217. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $21.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $18.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.2104 per share. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

About Rightmove

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.