Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 631.33 ($8.25).

RMV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.25) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 724 ($9.46) to GBX 753 ($9.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 306,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 698 ($9.12), for a total transaction of £2,140,563.58 ($2,796,660.02).

Shares of LON RMV traded down GBX 6.80 ($0.09) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 738 ($9.64). 1,375,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,197. Rightmove has a 12-month low of GBX 551.80 ($7.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 772.20 ($10.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 713.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 680.72. The firm has a market cap of £6.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.93.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

