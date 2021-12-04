Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 2,922 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 50.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $98.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $61.86 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.89 and its 200 day moving average is $97.21. The company has a market cap of $176.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

