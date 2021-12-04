Ridgewood Investments LLC Raises Stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) by 23.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 31.8% during the second quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP now owns 817,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 197,439 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at $2,035,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 1,819.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 79.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,744,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 95.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 217,806 shares in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on RLX Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

RLX stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55. RLX Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

