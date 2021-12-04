Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases 312 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 47,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $88.11 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.79 and its 200 day moving average is $100.41.

