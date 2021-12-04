Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $424,000 Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,342,000 after acquiring an additional 96,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Black Hills by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,953,000 after buying an additional 72,546 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 22.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,429,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,428,000 after buying an additional 443,288 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Black Hills by 16.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,093,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,787,000 after buying an additional 155,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,432,000 after buying an additional 47,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

NYSE BKH opened at $65.81 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $57.02 and a 1 year high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.19.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

