Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $305,000 Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,143 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $471,005,000 after buying an additional 3,238,833 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 152.5% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 927,311 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $133,375,000 after buying an additional 560,011 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 132.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 817,306 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $117,553,000 after buying an additional 466,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 310.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 614,342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $88,361,000 after buying an additional 464,636 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $383,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $1,276,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,514 shares of company stock valued at $5,085,342 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $125.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.39 and a 200 day moving average of $139.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

