Ridgewood Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Glatfelter worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Glatfelter by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Glatfelter by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Glatfelter by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Glatfelter by 346.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Glatfelter by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

GLT opened at $17.48 on Friday. Glatfelter Co. has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $778.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.65 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.75%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

In related news, SVP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

