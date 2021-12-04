Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in VIQ Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VQS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VQS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.31% of VIQ Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Autus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VIQ Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VQS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of VIQ Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of VIQ Solutions from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

VQS stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. VIQ Solutions Inc has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $56.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.56.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile

VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven, digital voice, and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its products include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist. It operates through the Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments.

