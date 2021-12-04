RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Short Interest Down 30.6% in November

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,300 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the October 31st total of 413,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 723,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of RiceBran Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.40. 532,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,187. RiceBran Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 32,258 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 214.3% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 86,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of RiceBran Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

