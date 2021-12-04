Reviewing Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Trean Insurance Group alerts:

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and Lemonade’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trean Insurance Group $202.11 million 2.15 $90.77 million $0.46 18.44 Lemonade $94.40 million 28.77 -$122.30 million ($3.39) -13.00

Trean Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade. Lemonade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trean Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Trean Insurance Group has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lemonade has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.2% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Lemonade shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Lemonade shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and Lemonade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trean Insurance Group 12.08% 7.55% 2.27% Lemonade -189.90% -21.38% -15.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Trean Insurance Group and Lemonade, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trean Insurance Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Lemonade 3 2 3 0 2.00

Trean Insurance Group presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 94.58%. Lemonade has a consensus target price of $68.13, suggesting a potential upside of 54.62%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than Lemonade.

Summary

Trean Insurance Group beats Lemonade on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through programs and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Trean Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trean Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.