Reviewing Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) and AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) and AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Moxian alerts:

Moxian has a beta of 3.06, suggesting that its share price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AutoWeb has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

14.7% of Moxian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of AutoWeb shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Moxian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of AutoWeb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Moxian and AutoWeb, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moxian 0 0 0 0 N/A AutoWeb 0 1 1 0 2.50

AutoWeb has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Given AutoWeb’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AutoWeb is more favorable than Moxian.

Profitability

This table compares Moxian and AutoWeb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moxian N/A -149.38% -66.72% AutoWeb -5.61% -24.20% -9.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Moxian and AutoWeb’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moxian $950,000.00 80.63 $70,000.00 N/A N/A AutoWeb $76.57 million 0.53 -$6.82 million ($0.30) -10.00

Moxian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AutoWeb.

Summary

AutoWeb beats Moxian on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moxian

Moxian (BVI), Inc. engages in the provision of Internet media marketing services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc. engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles. The company offers the WebLeads+ and Payment Pro and other Leads program for sale transactions. AutoWeb was founded by John C. Bedrosian and Peter R. Ellis in January 1995 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

