Reviewing Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) & Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY)

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) and Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Japan Steel Works and Hon Hai Precision Industry’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Steel Works $1.87 billion 1.18 $64.80 million $0.58 25.48 Hon Hai Precision Industry $173.11 billion N/A $3.74 billion $0.26 28.58

Hon Hai Precision Industry has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Steel Works. Japan Steel Works is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hon Hai Precision Industry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Japan Steel Works pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Hon Hai Precision Industry pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Japan Steel Works pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hon Hai Precision Industry pays out 80.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Japan Steel Works and Hon Hai Precision Industry, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Steel Works 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hon Hai Precision Industry 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Japan Steel Works and Hon Hai Precision Industry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Steel Works 4.44% 6.58% 2.94% Hon Hai Precision Industry N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Japan Steel Works beats Hon Hai Precision Industry on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Japan Steel Works Company Profile

The Japan Steel Works Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Steel & Energy Products, Industrial Machinery Products, and Others. The Steel & Energy Products segment provides electric and nuclear products, pressure vessels for refining petroleum, clad steel plates and steel pipes, and wind power generation equipment. The Industrial Machinery Products segment deals with the manufacture of resin, converting machinery, and molding machinery. The Others segment covers crystal business and wind power generation equipment. The company was founded on November 1, 1907 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. engages in the design, development and manufacturing of nanotechnology, heat transfer, wireless connectivity and material sciences products. Its products include cables, connectors, and personal computer components. The company was founded by Terry Gou on February 20, 1974 and is headquartered in New Taipei, Taiwan.

