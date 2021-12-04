Reviewing Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) & Energizer (NYSE:ENR)

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) and Energizer (NYSE:ENR) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Byrna Technologies and Energizer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Energizer 0 3 5 0 2.63

Byrna Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 102.75%. Energizer has a consensus price target of $50.13, suggesting a potential upside of 30.43%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Energizer.

Volatility & Risk

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energizer has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Energizer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 18.63 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -100.54 Energizer $3.02 billion 0.85 $160.90 million $2.08 18.48

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energizer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Energizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% Energizer 5.33% 74.55% 5.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Energizer shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Energizer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Energizer beats Byrna Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc. is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights. The firm’s brands include A/C Pro, Armor All, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, LEXOL, Nu Finish, and STP. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.