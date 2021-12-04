Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.90.

RSG stock opened at $135.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

