Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,972 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,169 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Republic First Bancorp worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 309.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 99,628 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 17.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 12.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 88,981 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Republic First Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,345,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

FRBK opened at $3.40 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $202.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $38.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.