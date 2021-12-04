Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Renault from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Renault alerts:

OTCMKTS:RNLSY traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $6.44. The stock had a trading volume of 32,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,745. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56. Renault has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $9.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.